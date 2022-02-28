FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALHC. Barclays increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

ALHC opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

