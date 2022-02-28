frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of FTDR opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $57.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2,542.10%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in frontdoor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

