Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Feb 28th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €43.00 ($48.86) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($43.18) to €36.00 ($40.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

