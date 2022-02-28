Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after buying an additional 2,445,159 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,575,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 167.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,490,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after buying an additional 1,560,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $46.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

