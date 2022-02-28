Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $169,000 Position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCON. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 365,376 shares of company stock worth $902,948 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

