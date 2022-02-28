Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,271 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 263,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE WTS opened at $148.03 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

