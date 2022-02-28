Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.54. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

