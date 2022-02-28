Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $203,000 in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Nautilus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nautilus by 94,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE NLS opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

