Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 15,700 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE PUMP opened at $11.93 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

