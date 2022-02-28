Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 10,552 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,552 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

