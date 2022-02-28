Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,414 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

