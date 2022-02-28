Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 612,195 shares.The stock last traded at $146.60 and had previously closed at $147.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

