Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of FOXF traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $123.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
