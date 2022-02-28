Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$6.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

Shares of TSE:FVI traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.73. 442,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

