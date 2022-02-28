Fortis Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 259,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.89. 13,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average of $233.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

