Fortis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Match Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Match Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after buying an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,544,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.00. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,562. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

