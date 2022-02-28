Fortis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 99,150 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.32. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,172. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

