Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 360 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 548.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 243,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.27 on Monday. 1,182,382 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

