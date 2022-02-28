Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-6% yr/yr to ~$8.42-8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 410,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,352. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

