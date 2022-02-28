Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.Foot Locker also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.60 EPS.

FL stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.89. 373,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

