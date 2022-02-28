Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

