Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 5.7%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.76. 1,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,487,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.