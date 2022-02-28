First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FMY stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $14.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

