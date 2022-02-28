First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
FMY stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $14.08.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.