First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 590 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

LSCC traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $63.35. 7,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,313,381. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

