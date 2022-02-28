First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $630,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 484,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.