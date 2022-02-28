First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,444 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $127,065,000 after buying an additional 83,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,864 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $66,861,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $2,999,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,483 shares of company stock worth $796,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.61. 22,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,639. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.