First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,627,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,107,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average of $148.93. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

