First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 4,870 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.40. 84,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.77.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

