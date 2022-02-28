First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $46,266,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

