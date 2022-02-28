First Command Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $674,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.01. 1,741,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,623,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

