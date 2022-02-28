First Command Bank Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 53,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,183. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

