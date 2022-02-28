First Command Bank Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,014. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

