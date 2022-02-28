First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of First Bancorp worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,446 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 432,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,110 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

FBNC stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.