Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Finning International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.