Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.30.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of FINGF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Finning International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.23.
Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.