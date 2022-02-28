Financial Survey: SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) & Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) and Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SEGRO and Amada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEGRO 0 3 5 1 2.78 Amada 0 0 1 0 3.00

SEGRO presently has a consensus price target of $16.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Given SEGRO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEGRO is more favorable than Amada.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEGRO and Amada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEGRO $554.36 million 31.38 $1.83 billion N/A N/A Amada $2.36 billion 1.42 $167.67 million $2.18 17.09

SEGRO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amada.

Risk and Volatility

SEGRO has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEGRO and Amada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEGRO N/A N/A N/A Amada 7.31% 4.58% 3.70%

Summary

SEGRO beats Amada on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEGRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

Amada Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMADA Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others. The Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine division offers integrated solutions from machines through control software, peripheral devices and consumables to maintenance service. The Metal Cutting Machine division provides steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges and other structures. The Machine Tools division provides the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The Stamping Press division engages in the sale of stamping presses. The Precision Welding Machine division provides precision welding and processing solutions for automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) displays, personal computers, medical devices, and numerous other products. The Others segment includes real estate and automobile leasing, and golf course management services. The company was founded by Isamu Amad

