Financial Review: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) & Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85% Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Vidler Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 20.92 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -28.58 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 22.82 $10.00 million $0.49 24.43

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INDUS Realty Trust. INDUS Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vidler Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $81.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.59%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats INDUS Realty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

