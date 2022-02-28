Financial Comparison: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Value Line has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93% Value Line 66.21% 38.11% 21.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Value Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million 2.11 -$8.95 million $1.24 13.35 Value Line $40.39 million 13.94 $23.28 million $2.78 21.23

Value Line has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Value Line beats Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

