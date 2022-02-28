Financial Analysis: Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) & Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trustmark $676.13 million 2.92 $147.37 million $2.34 13.71

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Trustmark pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Trustmark 21.80% 8.89% 0.91%

Summary

Trustmark beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

