Financial Analysis: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bandwidth alerts:

99.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 2 10 0 2.83 Autodesk 1 2 15 0 2.78

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $72.45, suggesting a potential upside of 138.81%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $298.19, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Autodesk.

Risk and Volatility

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -5.57% 2.76% 1.11% Autodesk 11.33% 51.50% 8.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Autodesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $490.91 million 1.55 -$43.98 million ($1.10) -27.58 Autodesk $4.39 billion 11.01 $1.21 billion $2.23 98.48

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autodesk beats Bandwidth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions. Its architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used. The firm is also involved in digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.