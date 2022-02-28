Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.31. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

