Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 72 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $203.65. The stock had a trading volume of 360,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,688. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.