Financial Advisors Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 29.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 75.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.53. The company had a trading volume of 150,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,179. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

