Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

