FIDELIS iM LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,338,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. 53,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.18 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

