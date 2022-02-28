Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.49).
Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 159.30 ($2.17) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 135.91 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.76. The firm has a market cap of £937.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
