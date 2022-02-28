Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.49).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 159.30 ($2.17) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 135.91 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.76. The firm has a market cap of £937.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North acquired 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,688.43).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

