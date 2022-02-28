Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.68 or 0.06918714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,531.28 or 0.99576913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

