Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 392,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

Get Exelon alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.