Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 500,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

