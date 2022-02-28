Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $7.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.66 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 310,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.