Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $426-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.91 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $15.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. 11,096,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,284. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

